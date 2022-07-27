Global PC shipments see largest decline since Q2 2013

NEW DELHI: Global PC shipments fell 11.1 per cent (on-year) in the second quarter this year to reach 71.2 million units, the decline since Q2 2013, a new report said on Wednesday.

The decline was largely due to lockdowns in China's Shanghai and Kunshan, which hit the PC supply chain, according to Counterpoint data.

"The most harmful impacts were in April and May when we saw approximately 40 per cent and 20 per cent (on-year) declines respectively for key original design manufacturers (ODMs). Production lines resumed normal operations in the second half of May and were trying to clear order backlogs," said William Li, a research analyst.

However, as the OEMs' inventory continues to accumulate amid lackluster consumer demand globally, "we believe supply issues will likely get resolved in the second half of this year".

Lenovo maintained its leadership in the global PC market with a 24.4 per cent. The brand's total shipments fell 12.7 per cent (on-year) to 17.4 million units mainly due to weak consumer demand, partly offset by moderate commercial orders.

HP suffered the most among the top brands in Q2 2022, reporting a 27 per cent YoY decline in shipments from a high base last year.

Acer saw a 14.8 per cent YoY shipment decline off a relatively high base in Q2 2021.

"The macroeconomic turbulence continues to impact worldwide consumption momentum. Regional conflicts as well as global inflation have resulted in a downward sloping demand and consumer spending. Enterprises too are putting off their new purchases and device upgrades, though the orders from the commercial segment have remained more solid compared to the consumer segment," said Li.

Apple reported a sharp decline of 20 per cent (YoY) in its Q2 shipments largely due to supply chain disruption at Quanta's manufacturing lines in China, the report mentioned.