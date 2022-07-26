Business

Uber brings mobility fintech Moove to India

Founded in 2020, mobility fintech Moove embeds its alternative credit scoring tech onto ride-hailing platforms and leverages proprietary performance and revenue analytics to underwrite loans to drivers excluded from financial services.
Uber brings mobility fintech Moove to India
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

Uber on Monday announced to bring Moove, its largest vehicle supply partner in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa market, to India to help people buy new vehicles using a percentage of their weekly revenue, first in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and become its driver-partners.

Founded in 2020, mobility fintech Moove embeds its alternative credit scoring tech onto ride-hailing platforms and leverages proprietary performance and revenue analytics to underwrite loans to drivers excluded from financial services.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

India
Uber
Uber brings mobility fintech
mobility fintech
Moove

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in