Instacart’s PIO founder Apoorva Mehta to step down

Instacart announced that CEO Fidji Simo has been appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective as Mehta moves out from the board once Instacart becomes a public company.
NEW DELHI: US-based Instacart’s Founder and Executive Chairman Apoorva Mehta has announced to step down from the online grocery delivery service he founded nearly a decade ago. Instacart announced that CEO Fidji Simo has been appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective as Mehta moves out from the board once Instacart becomes a public company. “Since I transitioned from CEO to Executive Chairman a year ago, I realised that I want to pursue a new mission and I want to do it with the same singular focus that I had while building Instacart. Stepping off the board will allow me to do just that,” Mehta said in a tweet late on Friday.

