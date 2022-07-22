ESR India leases 3.09L sqft warehouse to Croma in north

CHENNAI: ESR, Asia Pacific’s largest real estate asset manager powered by the New Economy, has leased 3,09,000 sq ft of prime warehousing space to Tata Croma, India’s first and trusted Omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group.

With Croma’s strong vision to become the no 1 Omnichannel electronics retailer in the country, this facility will help scale their logistics operations and optimise delivery timelines to cater to the north Indian market, mainly NCR, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Croma’s distribution centre is within ESR Sohna Logistics Park, a 76.84-acre development strategically located inside the KMP loop and will ease and effectively optimise the last-mile delivery challenges in Delhi and neighbouring regions.

The park has congestion-free access to Delhi, Gurugram and Noida, and parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, accessibility to a skilled workforce from adjoining villages and proximity to the urbanisation cluster of Gurugram and Faridabad. Avijit Mitra, MD & CEO, Croma Infiniti-Retail Ltd., said “We at Croma, believe in getting closer to our customers and serving their electronic needs in a reliable and fast manner.”