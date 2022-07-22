Amazon buys primary healthcare firm One Medical for $3.9 bn

SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon on Thursday announced it has acquired primary healthcare organisation One Medical for approximately $3.9 billion, as the e-commerce giant steps up efforts to reinvent healthcare in digital and virtual era. One Medical combines in-person care in inviting offices across the country with digital health and virtual care services, making it easier for patients to schedule appointments, renew prescriptions, access up-to-date health records, and advance health outcomes.

“Booking an appointment, waiting weeks or even months to be seen, taking time off work, driving to a clinic, finding a parking spot, waiting in the waiting room then the exam room for what is too often a rushed few minutes with a doctor, then making another trip to a pharmacy - we see lots of opportunity to both improve the quality of the experience and give people back valuable time in their days,” said Neil Lindsay, SVP of Amazon Health Services. Amazon will acquire One Medical for $18 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $3.9 billion, including One Medical’s net debt.