4Point2 Tech to aid Chennai entrepreneurs with AR

CHENNAI: 4POINT2 Technologies, an enabler specialising in Augmented Reality (AR) has forayed into Chennai to enable local entrepreneurs to leverage AR for a sustained business growth.

Dr M Mathiventhan, Tourism Minister, chief guest on the occasion congratulated 4POINT2 Technologies management team and its Tamil Nadu counterparts here on Wednesday.

Though AR was introduced a decade ago, 4POINT2 Technologies took a big leap in offering a mature version of AR as a solution and service, rather than just a technology. It helps businesses create an emotional connection with customers through path-breaking technology and creativity.

“We are impressed with the entrepreneurial talent pool in Chennai and across Tamil Nadu.

Through our channel partners, we are creating an employment opportunity for 100+ people in the next 3 months and through corporate 1000+ people within one year. Our technology provides unique, bespoke and experiential marketing solutions and services to organisations across sectors. We’re planning to launch 4.O experience centers across Tamil Nadu, which will be the first of its kind in the region, said K Shivakumar, MD-founder, 4POINT2 Technologies.

Augmented Reality (AR) based solutions and services are growing worldwide, as organisations adopt innovative ways to reach customers. The Global spend on AR and Virtual Reality (VE) is set to accelerate from $12.0 billion this year to $72.8 billion in 2024. Approximately, 800 million smartphones may be equipped with AR supported hardware by 2022. By 2025, 75% of the global population.