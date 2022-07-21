Online gaming: Dream11 urges for balanced taxation, regulations

CHENNAI:

Tax Rates Should Be Carefully Gauged

Harsh Jain, co-founder and CEO of Dream Sports and Dream11, India’s first gaming unicorn and biggest online fantasy sports platform, argues in a recent interview with Udayan Mukherjee from Business Today TV that India needs balanced taxation and regulatory policies over online gaming to ensure the growth of this industry. According to Jain, the applicable tax rates and the regulation framework for the sector should be carefully gauged so that legitimate businesses who respect the laws of the land would have the opportunity to prosper.

If a government is misguided and resorts to overtaxation, Dream11 CEO explains, the negative consequences are shared by everyone. "We have also seen sometimes that money moves away from official (organised) industry to unofficial industry, where the government loses all revenue,” Jain points out.

An informative example of such a negative impact can be found in the recent history of India’s lottery market. According to estimates, annual sales of tickets for lotteries organised by the different state governments amounted to Rs 50,000 crore before the introduction of GST in 2017.

After lotteries were levied at a 28 per cent rate, the market size dropped to Rs 15,000 and some large operators went bankrupt. As a result, the exchequer lost tax revenues, people lost jobs, and many lottery participants were pushed towards blackmarket or online lottery ticket sales.

Commenting on the proposals for a uniform rate of 28 per cent to be implemented on all forms of gaming, Harsh Jain says he trusts the government is aware of the dangers of overtaxation and hopes the move will be well justified.

"I believe that the government knows this very well. And they're hopefully taking the right moves that even if the taxation goes from 18 per cent to 28 per cent of our revenue that would off course hit our business metrics. But, I personally would welcome that as a right step forward to regulate the industry going further hand in hand with the government," Jain says.

Gaming Regulation Should Be Adequate and Must Protect Legitimate Businesses and Users Alike

As Dream11’s CEO points out, the Indian online gaming industry is already contributing around a billion dollars of tax revenues to the nation’s exchequer. What is needed for this value of the sector to be preserved and increased, is for the country to implement an adequate regulatory framework for online gaming that would effectively protect the rights of legitimate businesses and gaming users alike.

"When we look at our data, it says that over 99 per cent of all our users have never won or lost more than Rs 10,000 net in their lifetime," Harsh highlights.

Dream11 statistics data debunks the claims that Indian politicians are often tempted to voice about the omni-present dangers of problem gambling, addictions, large debts and suicides related to online gaming.

Nevertheless, a sensible regulatory framework over platforms offering online gaming, casino play, cricket betting tips and sports wagering should take into serious consideration such risks and include responsible gaming rules and requirements that would effectively lower the associated social costs.

Just like no country is prohibiting sports even though there is a small percentage of accidents and even deaths occurring from time to time. Instead of placing blanket bans after each misfortune, sport regulations evolve and take care to limit or even eliminate such things from happening.

India should adopt a similar approach for its legal framework over online gaming and betting, and the recent step taken by the Central Government to appoint an inter-ministerial panel to examine global best practices in gaming regulations and propose new laws for the country is one in the right direction.

A Story of Success

Harsh Jain believes that the Indian online fantasy sports industry will continue to grow and that its user base will expand from the current 15 crore gamers to 30 crore within the next three years.

"The nature of fantasy sport is to provide engagement for a sport that fans love. It is like popcorn in a movie," he explains. At the same time, the history of the company he started is a story of success, as Dream Sports is now valued at USD 8 billion.

"I have been playing fantasy Premier League fantasy sports for the English Premier League for 20 years now. In 2007, I moved back from America after my engineering. And, there was this league starting at that time called the Indian Premier League. And, so I went looking to play fantasy cricket.

And, there was none," he says.

"So, I pitched the idea to my friends and that is how it started. Just out of pure passion, solving a problem for ourselves, which we assumed would be like 100 million other Indians would like to use," Harsh concludes his success story.