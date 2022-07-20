Li-ion cell biz gets a boost as Godi, CSIR entity enter into PPP

CHENNAI: For the first time in India CSIR-CECRI (Central Electrochemical Research Institute) and Godi India have entered into a public-private partnership through a MoA, to operate and maintain advanced Lithium-ion cells manufacturing facility at Taramani here.
Dr Shekhar C Mande, former secretary DSIR and former director General, CSIR inaugurated the facility in the presence of Dr Kalaiselvi, Director, CECRI on Tuesday.
Shekhar Mande said CSIR is a treasure of knowledge covering all facets of science. “We have taken a step further to provide fruitful contribution to the ultimate benefit of the country under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he added.
Mahesh Godi, Founder-CEO, Godi India, said This partnership is just a beginning of development of next generation cells for mobility, ESS applications and new R&D projects.
Godi India will operate and maintain the facility to manufacture advance Lithium-ion cells and cater to various applications ranging from e-mobility to large scale energy storage systems. “This partnership signifies our credibility and testimony of technology strength in Lithium-ion cells manufacturing,” he added. Mahesh said “currently, all the Lithium-ion cells are being imported mostly from China and S Korea. Godi is the first Indian company to manufacture Made-in-India and Made-for-India Lithium-ion cells, which is certified by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), tested and qualified by TUV, the third party testing agency” he added.
