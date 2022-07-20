From 80, rupee up 6 paise to close at 79.92 against USD

MUMBAI: The rupee recovered from its all-time low of 80.05 to close 6 paise higher at 79.92 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking its regional peers and a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened lower at 80.00 against the greenback and fell further to an intra-day low of 80.05.

The local unit recouped losses later and settled at 79.92 (provisional), registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee for the first time declined to the low level of 80 against the US dollar in intra-day spot trading before ending the session 16 paise lower at 79.98 amid a surge in crude oil prices and unrelenting foreign fund outflows.

Meanwhile, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth on Tuesday said the rupee is managed well and there is nothing to be “overtly” worried about the depreciation in the domestic currency against the US dollar.

The Indian currency, he said, has appreciated against several global currencies like British Pound, Japanese Yen and Euro. This has made imports in these currencies cheaper compared to the US dollar.

The economic affairs secretary attributed the fall of the rupee against the greenback to the tightening of interest rate by the Federal Reserve

which resulted in the flow of dollars to the US from across the world.

“If you recall the RBI has taken extensive steps just two weeks back to facilitate that process (flow of capital). So, whatever actions are needed are being taken. So, we should not get overtly worried about this. It is being managed, managed well, in terms of taking care of the (forex) volatility,” he said.