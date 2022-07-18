A-iTrust to invest in two industrial facilities in TN

CHENNAI: Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte Ltd., the Trustee-Manager of Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust), has entered into a forward purchase agreement with the Casa Grande Group to acquire two industrial assets (Casa Grande – Phase 2 or the Phase 2 Project) located at Mahindra World City, Chennai.

a-iTrust will also provide funding for the development of the Phase 2 Project as part of the forward purchase arrangement.

This is in addition to the earlier forward purchase transaction announced on 5 March 2021 for a 0.42 mn sqft fully-leased industrial facility (‘Casa Grande – Phase 1’) within the same micro-market.

The acquisition of Casa Grande – Phase 1 was completed on 27 May, 2022.

Sanjeev Dasgupta, CEO of the Trustee-Manager said, “The proposed acquisition provides an opportunity to increase exposure to the industrial sector and expand our presence in Mahindra World City, a prime industrial corridor in Chennai.”

