1.3 bn people globally affected by skills mismatch, says NGO

NEW DELHI: The world is changing at a fast pace and with that job roles and requirements are also evolving. To survive in this highly competitive market, upskilling and re-skilling are the need of the hour.

It is particularly essential for the youth, who are the future of the world and will make the greatest workforce in the coming years. Sticking to old working styles in the age of rapidly advancing technology and socio-economic trends affect the productive and professional growth of an individual.

Citing the evolution of technology and working structure at the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Wadhwani Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day said about 1.3 billion people worldwide are affected by skills mismatch, which highlights the urgent need to equip young people to make them employment ready.

Ajay Kela, President-CEO of Wadhwani Foundation said, “Digital transformation of businesses, accelerated by Covid, is opening large volumes of high-paying job opportunities for global youth. Skills required to command these digital jobs can be acquired through numerous short-term training programs, and increasingly, employers are valuing such skills over academic credentials.”

Quoting the latest report by McKinsey which revealed that 25 per cent more workers may need to switch jobs than before the pandemic, the not-for-profit organisation suggest skilling, re-skilling and upskilling of massive proportions. Wadhwani Foundation and its skills-led initiative, Wadhwani Opportunity also share details on eight key emerging trends that could help to reshape the Indian skills ecosystem in times to come.

Sunil Dahiya, EVP, Wadhwani Opportunity explaining the changing paradigm in skilling, said, “COVID-19 has affected fundamental changes at the workplace that demand future-proof skilling for future-ready jobs largely driven by advancing technologies and automation.”

“However, along with the increasing importance of technological skills, the need for soft or employability skills has also surged. While smart of how teams equipped with social-emotional skills possess a definite competitive advantage,” he added.