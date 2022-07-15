At 79, Ashok Soota kick-starts health, wellness venture

BENGALURU: Serial entrepreneur Ashok Soota on Thursday launched his latest entrepreneurial venture, ‘Happiest Health’, a global enterprise that aims to provide in-depth, credible and trustworthy knowledge related to health and wellness.

The venture is Soota’s second in the health and wellness space. He had launched SKAN last year, a not-for-profit medical research trust that focuses on aging and neurological disorders.

Soota, Chairman, Happiest Health, said, “Happiest Health owes its genesis to a cognisance that globally, healthcare knowledge is merely about repetitive factual information that may not necessarily answer the concerns of a common person or provide in-depth, coherent understanding on complex health and wellness issues.

“Through Happiest Health, we want to build the importance of integrated medicine, provide valuable knowledge through experts on early diagnosis and evidence-based therapies and do so with empathy and passion.”

The platform will have articles and blogs by esteemed doctors, while a rich panel of wellness experts will lend their voice to the knowledge base. While keeping abreast of all modern allopathic practices, Happiest Health will also put the spotlight on therapies such as Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Naturopathy and Yoga for wellness.