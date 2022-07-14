Jet Airways appoints Go First former execs to head key functions

NEW DELHI: Jet Airways has appointed former Go First executives Srihari Venugopal and Tanay Palshetkar as heads of network planning department and revenue management department, respectively. Venugopal will hold the designation of VP-network planning and Palshetkar will be AVP-pricing and revenue management, a release said. Both the executives will report to CEO Sanjiv Kapoor, it said. “Before joining Jet Airways, Srihari Vennugopal served Go First as VP – Network Planning...His previous employers include Bengaluru International Airport, SpiceJet,

Saudi Arabian carrier Flynas, Air Pegasus, and AirAsia,” it said. Palshetkar also joins Jet Airways from Go First, where he was GM – revenue management.

“He (Palshetkar) started his career with Jet over 22 years ago in the carrier’s reservations team, and then took on roles in revenue management, pricing, and similar domains within the commercial functions of various airlines,” the airline’s statement said.