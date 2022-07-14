Funskool to make, distribute ‘Chhota Bheem’ figurines in India

CHENNAI: Domestic toy manufacturer Funskool India has made a landmark move by acquiring the licence to manufacture and distribute the popular action figure Chhota Bheem and other seven characters from the famed cartoon animation series.

Funskool has obtained the license to launch the series of action figures from green gold licensing and Merchandising India Private Limited.

Green Gold Animation, a pioneer in creating original Indian animation content has over the years established as a prominent player in licensing and merchandising, movie production and distribution, digital business, retail stores and events.

Chhota Bheem, the famous cartoon animation character has always struck a chord with Indian children and Funskool through the manufacturing of the Chhota Bheem and friends action figures in India has once again proved that India is moving towards being ‘Atma Nirbhar’ in manufacturing of quality toys.

R Jeswant, CEO – Funskool India Ltd., said, “Our existing scale and distribution network establishes an ideal platform to achieve the full potential of Chhota Bheem in India and will address the significant unmet needs of the portfolio of products.”

Samir Jain, ED-COO, Green Gold Animation Private Ltd, said, “With its expansive distribution network prowess, we are confident that Chhota Bheem Action figures will reach to every child in the country.”