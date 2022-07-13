AI data analytics start-up Ganit secures pre-Series A round

CHENNAI: Ganit, a startup in the AI and data analytics space, has raised an undisclosed amount as part of their pre-series A funding round.

Strategically enabling enterprises to translate data into actionable insights, the organisation seeks to address the major challenges faced by industry leaders in a rapidly evolving business landscape where the adoption of AI technologies is now approaching ubiquity.

The round was led by Sangeet Kumar, co-founder-CEO, Addverb Technologies, Krishnan Vishwanathan, co-founder-CEO, Kissht, Anshul Gupta and Amit Raj, co-founders of EatClub Brands (formerly Box8) , among others.

The product of years of research and industry experience, Ganit was founded in 2017 by three veterans of the data science industry – Shivaprasad KT, Ashok Harwani and Hariharan R.

Shivaprasad KT, co-founder-CEO, Ganit said, “Our single-minded purpose is to empower businesses with data-driven decision-making capabilities. Having investors who share the same passion for the business of data has been extremely rewarding.”

Ganit has been doubling its growth Y-o-Y consistently for the last 4 years, with 100% client retention. The organisation continues to work with Fortune 1000 clients across retail, pharma, consumer products and services, and BFSI industries across several geographies. The new infusion of capital is slated to be used to expand its product portfolio in various spaces including, but not limited to – voice of customer, forecasting, promotion planning, route optimization, price optimisation as well as fast-growing emerging areas such as ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). In addition to an expansive array of products, Ganit is also looking to more than double its headcount to 500 by the end of 2023.