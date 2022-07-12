TN power utility to identify land for 45 new substations

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) has commenced the process of identifying land for new substations in the state.

The power utility is in the process of building 316 new substations across the state. It is to be noted that the state has at present 773 substations of 33-kilovolt capacity and the new substations are being built expecting an increase in power generation in the next three years.

Tangedco senior engineers are scouting for the land to be identified for constructing substations in the state. According to a senior official of the power utility, the department has already identified land for 241 substations and tenders have been floated for 174 of these lands.

The power major is in the process of making pre-feasibility study reports for the new substations and once it is completed the report would be submitted to the state government.

The state revenue department is also cooperating with the state power utility in identifying land for the substations. Presently, the state is using 33/11 kilovolt substations and 11/22 KV distribution transformers.

It may be noted that the peak demand for power this year was 17593 MW and in the next three years it is expected to reach 24000 MW, hence the department is planning to strengthen the distribution network and the proposal for the new 316 substations has emanated from this requirement.