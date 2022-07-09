SEBI considers bringing mutual funds under insider trading purview

In the past, it was observed that a registrar and transfer agent of a mutual fund had redeemed all its units from a scheme, being privy to certain sensitive information pertaining to the scheme of a mutual fund, which was not yet communicated to the unit holders of a particular scheme, the paper said.

Citing another instance, it said a few key personnel of a mutual fund were found to have redeemed their holdings in the schemes, while in possession of certain sensitive information not communicated to the unit holders of the schemes.

"A need has, therefore, been felt to harmonize the provisions in PIT Regulations to initiate serious enforcement actions against those who misuse the sensitive non-public information pertaining to scheme of Mutual fund, directly or indirectly, which they have access, by virtue of their fiduciary capacity," the per said.

Insider trading regulations are applicable to dealing in securities, of listed companies or proposed to be listed, when in possession of sensitive information, and by far the mutual funds were specifically excluded from the definition of securities under such regulations.

Further, the paper added it was also felt that the regulatory approach should not be onerous.

"For instance, though a person may possess an UPSI pertaining to a security, he may not have the knowledge of the existing portfolio of the Mutual Fund scheme or have any control over the fund manager's decision. Accordingly, it is considered to include a separate chapter in PIT Regulations, specifically to cover transactions in the units of Mutual Fund schemes, both close ended and open ended, so as to avoid complexities and such unintended consequences," it added.