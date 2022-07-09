R Dinesh elected as president-designate of CII for 2022-23

CHENNAI: R Dinesh, Executive Vice Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions has been elected as president-designate of CII for 2022-23.

He has been the Chairman of CII Southern Region during 2018-19 and has held several positions in CII as Chairman of National Committees on Logistics, CII Family Business Network India Chapter Council, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, CII Institute of Logistics Advisory Council to name a few.

Dinesh is Associate member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India.

Sanjiv Puri, CMD, ITC, has been elected as the VP of CII. Sanjiv Bajaj, CMD, Bajaj Finserv Limited, continues to be the President of CII for the year 2022-23.