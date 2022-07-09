Adani Group confirms entry into telecom spectrum race

NEW DELHI: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group on Saturday confirmed its entry into the race to acquire telecom spectrum, which it said will be used to create a private network to support its businesses from airports to power as well as data centres.

“As India prepares to roll out the next generation of 5G services through this auction, we are one of the many applications participating in the open bidding process,” the group said in a statement. “We are participating in the 5G spectrum auction to provide private network solutions along with enhanced cyber security in the airport, ports and logistics, power generation, transmission, distribution, and various manufacturing operations,” the statement said.

Adani Group plans to use the airwaves for its data centre as well as the super app it is building to support businesses from electricity distribution to airports, gas retailing to ports.