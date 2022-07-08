SoftBank’s Rajeev Misra leaves group

TOKYO: In yet another high-profile exit, key SoftBank executive Rajeev Misra is leaving the Japanese investment group to start his own venture, the media reported on Thursday.

Rajeev Misra, who joined SoftBank in 2014, will stay in a reduced capacity with the group’s first $100 billion Vision Fund, it was reported.

“Misra will stay on in a reduced capacity at SoftBank, overseeing the original Vision Fund investments, while stepping back from oversight of its successor Vision Fund 2,” the report said, citing an internal memo that was sent by SoftBank Founder Masayoshi Son.

Misra, CEO of SoftBank Investment Advisers and Executive Vice President, SoftBank Group Corp, was previously a senior managing director and partner at Fortress Investment Group.

Prior to that, he served as the global head of fixed income, currencies and commodities at UBS between 2009 and 2013, and global head of credit and emerging markets at Deutsche Bank between 1997 and 2008.

He earned a BSc in mechanical engineering and an MSc in computer science from the University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

The high-profile exit of Misra comes at a time when SoftBank is facing tremendous pressure in the economic downturn where tech and start-up companies are bearing the brunt.

Last month, French businessman Michel Combes, who joined as SoftBank Group International CEO in January this year, resigned abruptly.