Pricol, BMS PowerSafe enter into tech pact

CHENNAI: Pricol Limited, a leading automotive technology company, on Thursday announced an exclusive technology partnership with BMS PowerSafe., a French company part of the Startec Energy Group, to manufacture Battery Management System (BMS) for electric vehicles across all segments. Pricol has entered into an International licensing agreement with BMS PowerSafe to manufacture and sell BMS for Indian market.

BMS PowerSafe will develop the software and provide its BMS platform as an end-to-end solution in consultation with Pricol. Vikram Mohan, MD, Pricol, said, “As part of our EV specific growth strategy, we constantly evaluate business opportunities in the market to provide the best solution to OEMs.” “Indian automotive industry is poised for exponential growth in electrification in the years to come. Pricol is an established player in this space as a solution provider with strong OEM connections,” said Thomas Debuisser, CEO, BMS PowerSafe.