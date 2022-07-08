Linde’s women-operated gas plant goes live

TIRUCHY: Linde India Limited inaugurated its first-ever women-operated Packaged Gas Plant (PGP) here recently. Present at the launch were John Panikar, EVP, Asia Pacific, representing Linde Plc, and, Abhijit Banerjee, MD, Linde India. Panikar, said; “We at Linde realize the importance and necessity for Diversity and Inclusion in the workforce and are rising to the occasion. This plant is a woman operated packaged gas plant that will serve the medical and industrial gases demand in and around Tiruchy. It is a first for Linde globally.”

The Tiruchy Packaged Gases Plant started operations in 2007 with Oxygen filling, with a target to serve local hospitals. Currently, it serves the medical demand in and around the boiler town within a 50 km radius, and industrial markets across central and south TN.