NEW DELHI: The share of Chinese imports in the country’s total inbound shipments has declined to 15.4 per cent in 2021-22 from 16.5 per cent in 2020-21, sources said on Thursday. They also said the major items imported from China into India are used for meeting the demand of sectors like telecom and power. Imports like Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and drug formulations provide Indian pharma industry raw material for producing finished goods which are exported.