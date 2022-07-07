‘Tata Steel aims to restart NINL steel mill in 3 months’

NEW DELHI: Tata Steel is aiming to restart the 1 million tonne (MT) NINL steel mill in next three months time, its CEO & MD T V Narendran said on Wednesday.

Tata Steel on Monday completed the acquisition of NINL through subsidiary company Tata Steel Long Products for a consideration of Rs 12,000 crore.

The Odisha-based plant has been closed for almost two years. Tata Steel’s next move will be to take ownership of NINL and work hard along with employees and other stakeholders to realise the full potential of the asset, Narendran said when asked about the company’s future strategy with respect to the newly acquired steel plant.

‘’We are ready to work with existing employees and restart the plant which has been closed for almost 2 years. We hope to get the production started in the next 3 months and ramp up to the rated capacity over the next 12 months,’’ the top official said. During this time, Tata Steel will also work towards finalising the plans for the NINL capacity expansion to 5 million tonnes.