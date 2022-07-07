Degpeg gets Rs 2.93 cr in round led by TCA

CHENNAI: The Chennai Angels (TCA), on Wednesday has made an investment of Rs. 2.93 cr along with Venture Catalysts in Degpeg, a Bengaluru-based live commerce platform that enables brands, retail, commerce businesses, and influencers to go live from their website or choose from a platter of 30+ social and community channels.

This funding led by TCA with participation from Venture Catalysts, will be used by Degpeg to develop their product offerings grow their marketing activities.

Vipul Jain, Founder, Degpeg said “Live streaming has been gaining momentum over the last few years in various business categories including games, content creators, and corporates. We implement a futuristic approach for the company.”