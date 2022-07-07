3i Infotech launches global CoE in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: 3i Infotech Limited has unveiled its first Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Oracle applications development in Tirunelveli, with the aim to address the huge skill shortage faced within the industry.

Named ‘NuRe Park Tirunelveli’, it is the first of the hub and spoke network to be launched across India and globally. The impetus is to expand this in Tier-3 cities across the world, with the potential of creating employment opportunities on par with those available in Tier-1 cities and building a strong talent pool across emerging technologies. 3i Infotech plans to further expand its operations not only in India but rest of the world with this model in place.

NuRe Park Tirunelveli will house the Oracle CoE across cloud, cybersecurity, application, automation and analytics. Among the industry-first initiatives by a technology company in India, this launch comes at the back of the company’s earlier announcement on its plan to setup multiple CoEs in the coming year.

Tirunelveli city has several engineering institutions and has established itself as a hub for high-tech education in south, making it an optimal location for setting up the campus. This facility is setup at Tiliconveli Tech Park in Tirunelveli in partnership with Mikro Grafeio Services Pvt Ltd, 3i Infotech’s infra partner, which is a workspace and workforce solution company, to manage its talent acquisition.