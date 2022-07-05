Ignitho Tech banks to deliver Rs 100 cr revenue by 2023

CHENNAI: Ignitho Technologies, a US-headquartered data science and digital engineering company, has named Ramesh Ramaswamy as its Chief Delivery Officer.

Ramesh brings to Ignitho more than two decades of delivery leadership experience and was with Cognizant and Mindtree for close to a decade each, playing key leadership roles in delivery and account management. His core experience is in driving large-scale IT programs, setting up and growing businesses, and increasing operational efficiency.

Ramesh will nurture Ignitho’s client relationships as well as develop high-performance teams as the company gets ready to cross Rs 100 cr ($15 million) in revenue by 2023.

Ramesh will also drive Ignitho’s India team expansion plans in Chennai to 500. Ignitho sees the expansion of its India operations as critical to sustaining its rapid growth and has also lined up plans to move to a larger development centre in Chennai.