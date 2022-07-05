IAMPL-TN tie-up to boost aerospace biz in Hosur

CHENNAI: International Aerospace Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (IAMPL), a joint venture between Rolls-Royce and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to support the setting up of new manufacturing facilities in Hosur.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin and will facilitate expansion of IAMPL’s manufacturing operations through single window clearances and incentives.

IAMPL has announced its intent to expand its operations in Tamil Nadu for supporting the aerospace parts global supply chain on the sidelines of the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2022. The proposed expansion is aimed at enhancing IAMPL’s existing capabilities in India to manufacture complex components for the global supply chain for civil and defence aero-engines.

Kishore Jayaraman OBE, President India & South Asia, Rolls-Royce said, “Over the last decade, our joint venture with HAL has grown from strength to strength and displayed superior capabilities across manufacturing, engineering, quality and customer services. IAMPL will further enhance its contribution to the global supply chain and continue to deliver high-precision, superior quality products.”

Seenivasan Balasubramanian, CEO, IAMPL said, “We are delighted to partner with the Tamil Nadu government to make Hosur the new destination for our upcoming expansion project. We will continue to develop the capability and capacity to be the best-in-class supply chain partner to the global aerospace supply chain ecosystem.”