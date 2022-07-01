Swiss-based Gurit’s new plant in Oragadam goes onstream

CHENNAI: Gurit, a leader in advanced composite solutions for the wind energy, marine and other industries is listed company in the stock exchange of Switzerland.

Gurit Wind Private Ltd, an Indian subsidiary of Gurit Group, Switzerland has established the manufacturing facility at Chennai for composite materials, core kitting, tooling and manufacturing solutions and structural pofiles business to serve the wind industry with an investment of Rs 250 cr in plant and machinery.

The facility has been set up in 16 acres of land at Greenbase Industrial and Logistics Park (Hiranandani), Oragadam, with constructed area of more than 380,000 sqft. This facility will provide employment for more than 300 direct employees and will generate multiple indirect employment opportunities in the region. Also, the company has expansion plans in future to manufacture more products for Wind Industry in India. This integrated plant was inaugurated by Rudolf Hadorn, Chairman of Gurit Group and Mitja Schulz, CEO of Gurit Group, Switzerland.