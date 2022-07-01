Business

Maruti Suzuki’s new Brezza version priced at Rs 8 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the all-new Brezza is the company’s 6th launch in the last eight months and “reflects our confidence in the Indian market”.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday launched the new version of its compact SUV Brezza, with a price starting from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the SUV segment to reinforce its leadership position.

The second-generation Brezza will be available in manual and automatic transmission options, priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 13.96 lakh. Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the all-new Brezza is the company’s 6th launch in the last eight months and “reflects our confidence in the Indian market”. He said as part of the company’s vision of providing ‘Joy of mobility’ to as many people as possible.

