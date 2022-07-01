Business

Byd, Pallia team up for vehicle inland transport

Pallia Transport is all set to provide inland transport for Byd’s dealership network across India. Byd recently launched its All-New e6, the first premium electric MPV in India.
Byd India signed an MoU with Pallia Transport
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Byd India Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Warren Buffett-backed world-leading new energy vehicle manufacturer, strengthens its supply ecosystem and gears up for a better reach of passenger vehicle options to its customers.

In line with this, Byd India signed an MoU with Pallia Transport for passenger vehicle inland transport across its dealership locations, thereby ensuring efficient and effective deliveries. Pallia Transport is all set to provide inland transport for Byd’s dealership network across India. Byd recently launched its All-New e6, the first premium electric MPV in India. The car has received an overwhelming response from B2B customers across India. Through its partnership with Pallia Transport,

Byd
Pallia
Pallia Transport
Byd India Private Limited
Byd India signed an MoU with Pallia

