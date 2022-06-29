Musk has 100 mn followers on Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO: As the tech billionaire Elon Musk celebrates his 51st birthday, his Twitter account has now crossed the mark of 100 million followers, which makes him one of only six people in the world to cross this milestone on the microblogging site.

Musk, touted to be the most successful tech entrepreneur and investor in the world, joined the platform in 2009 and now he ranks sixth among the most-followed people including former US president Barack Obama, singer Justin Bieber, and others.

Obama is leading with 132.1 mn followers, Bieber has 114.1 million, Katy Perry has 108.8 mn, Rihanna has 106.9 million and Cristiano Ronaldo has 101.3 million followers on the microblogging site.

Meanwhile, Musk, born on June 28, 1971, turned 51 on Tuesday.