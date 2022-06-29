EdTech major upGrad records 329 pc CTC hike

CHENNAI: Asia’s higher EdTech major upGrad has recorded another milestone with the highest CTC hike of 329 per cent for its learner during Q4FY22 (January - February-March 2022). Even the average CTC hike has spiked by 4 per cent during the quarter this year from 50 per cent in Q3.

The domains which saw the most career transitions include Data Science, Machine Learning, MBA, Digital Marketing and Software Development, amongst others.

These career transitions include the highest CTC hike of 329 per cent in the Digital Marketing domain, followed by an MBA with a 300 per cent, and software Development with a 233 per cent increase. Multiple upGrad learners have also crossed the CTC threshold of INR 1 crore+ during the year for in-demand courses like Machine Learning, AI, and Data

Science, thus recording a significant benchmark in the online higher education space.

The average increment for verticals like Digital Marketing increased to 67 per cent from 50 per cent earlier, followed by Software Development to 61per cent.

Mayank Kumar, co-founder and MD, upGrad said, “In today’s hyper-connected world, the job roles are constantly evolving and there is a big gap between the talent and the industry demand which can directly be attributed to the growing adoption of technology across spheres. Hence, at upGrad, we aim to address such talent gaps by producing skilled talent who have a strong subject foundation and are also adept with the tech-nuances for directly applying them on the job field. We facilitate the entire lifecycle of a learner from education to employment to further influence positive career outcomes for them.”