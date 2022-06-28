Tata Motors to hike prices of commercial vehicles from July

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors has announced it will hike the price of its commercial vehicle range from July 1, the automaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

An increase in the price of the vehicles would be in the range of 1.5-2.5 per cent, depending upon individual models and variants.

"While the company takes extensive measures to absorb a significant portion of the increased input costs, at various levels of manufacturing, the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on a residual proportion via a minimised price hike," the statement said.