Indian banks to post larger increase in margins in FY23: Moody’s

CHENNAI: Credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service on Monday said banks in India, Saudi Arabia and S Africa would post larger increases in margins in FY23.

Moody’s said the hike in policy rates in many G-20 emerging markets to curb inflation will improve the margins of the banks.

The rating agency also said a more rapid acceleration of inflation would necessitate higher loan-loss provisions, erasing margin gains.

“Orderly, gradual increases in interest rates will improve banking profits in most emerging market banking systems. As a result, Moody’s expects banks in India, Saudi Arabia and South Africa to post comparatively larger increases in margins in 2022-2023,” Moody’s said.

The rating agency’s focus is on banks in the ten G-20 emerging markets: Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Turkey. “Now that most central banks have tightened monetary policy to curb inflation, we expect inflation to abate in all ten emerging markets countries in 2023, helping contain asset risks for banks,” said Eugene Tarzimanov, VP, Sr Credit Officer at Moody’s.