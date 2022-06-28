Brigade Group to develop apartments in city

CHENNAI: Brigade Group has signed a Joint Development Agreement to develop around 2.1 million square feet in Chennai.

The land, located at Perumbakkam, just off OMR Sholinganallur junction, is spread over 15 acres and will be developed as a large residential township. Perumbakkam is one of the fast-emerging residential hubs in Chennai, witnessing increasing infrastructure development recently.

“South India will continue to be a key focus for us, and this project is part of our strategy to expand our presence in Chennai. The project will have a revenue realisation of over Rs 1,500 crs in about 5 years. We expect a positive response from customers, especially from the IT and ITeS sectors as it is located in the heart of the IT Office belt,” said Pavitra Shankar, ED-Head of Residential Business, Brigade Enterprises.

Brigade Group is targeting a revenue of about Rs 6,000 cr over the next 5 years from its Chennai residential business alone. Further, as part of its consolidation plans in Chennai, the Group is expanding their residential, commercial and retail verticals.