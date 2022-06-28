B2B marketplace Solv secures $40 mn to empower MSMEs

BENGALURU: B2B digital marketplace for small businesses Solv on Monday said it has raised $40 mn in its latest round of funding led by Japan’s SBI Holdings with participation from SC Ventures. The round took Solv’s total funding to nearly $80 million to date. Solv said it has become India’s fastest growing B2B marketplace, with more than 220,000 KYC-verified MSMEs base and a 10 times growth of gross merchandise value with 60 per cent repeats. “This strategic partnership and investment will give us significant tailwinds and help us become a dominant B2B player over the next 12-18 months,” said Amit Bansal, CEO, Solv. Solv said it will use the funds to launch additional high-margin product categories and expand to more than 300 cities in India.