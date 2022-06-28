Business

B2B marketplace Solv secures $40 mn to empower MSMEs

The round took Solv’s total funding to nearly $80 million to date. Solv said it has become India’s fastest growing B2B marketplace, with more than 220,000 KYC-verified MSMEs base and a 10 times growth of gross merchandise value with 60 per cent repeats.
B2B marketplace Solv secures $40 mn to empower MSMEs
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

BENGALURU: B2B digital marketplace for small businesses Solv on Monday said it has raised $40 mn in its latest round of funding led by Japan’s SBI Holdings with participation from SC Ventures. The round took Solv’s total funding to nearly $80 million to date. Solv said it has become India’s fastest growing B2B marketplace, with more than 220,000 KYC-verified MSMEs base and a 10 times growth of gross merchandise value with 60 per cent repeats. “This strategic partnership and investment will give us significant tailwinds and help us become a dominant B2B player over the next 12-18 months,” said Amit Bansal, CEO, Solv. Solv said it will use the funds to launch additional high-margin product categories and expand to more than 300 cities in India.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in