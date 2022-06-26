Apple Music raises price of its student plan in US, UK

SAN FRANCISCO: After quietly raising the price of the Apple Music student plan in several countries, including India, the company is now adjusting the prices of the Apple Music student plan in the US, Canada, and the UK.

According to 9to5Mac, users are now being charged $5.99 for the Apple Music student plan in the US. Previously, the same plan was available for $4.99 per month.

In the UK, the price has been increased from 4.99 euros to 5.99 euros per month.

A version of the Apple Music webpage archived on June 21 still shows the old prices on the US, Canada, and UK websites, which suggests that Apple has raised prices for the Apple Music student plan in the last 48 hours.

Apple is yet to confirm the price increase with a statement.