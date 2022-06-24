ITC records 3x growth in e-commerce sales as compared to pre-pandemic

KOLKATA: Diversified Indian conglomerate ITC Limited’s sales through the e-commerce channel in the last financial year saw a threefold rise over FY 2019-20 levels, taking the channel salience to 7 per cent.

In its recently released annual report, the company revealed it collaborated with leading e-commerce platforms on all aspects of operations, including category development, marketing, and supply chain and customer acquisition. This was augmented by the development of exclusive and relevant pack assortments, driving digital-first brands, and enabling platform discoverability through jointly curated campaigns.

ITC’s multi-channel distribution network, which facilitates the availability of its products in nearly 7 million retail outlets across India, was further strengthened in 2021-22 with the addition of new markets and outlets to its direct servicing base. “Market and outlet coverage were stepped up to appx. 1.4x and 1.1x respectively over the previous year,” the company said in its annual report. ITC also scaled up UNNATI, an app-based anytime ordering system for retailers, along with the eB2B platform to cover nearly 3 lakh outlets in 2021-22.