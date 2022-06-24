Business

IIFL Finance gets board’s approval to raise Rs 5,000 crore

The bonds will be offered through public issue, subject to regulatory and statutory approvals, IIFL Finance said in a regulatory filing.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: IIFL Finance is planning to raise debt capital worth Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis, the company said on Thursday.

The bonds will be offered through public issue, subject to regulatory and statutory approvals, IIFL Finance said in a regulatory filing. “The board of directors of the company at their meeting held today, June 23, 2022, approved the raising of funds by way of issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures with the shelf limit of Rs 50,000 million, in one or more tranches,” it added.

IIFL Finance is a non-banking finance company, offering products such as home loans, gold loans, and business loans, loans against property and medium & small enterprise financing, microfinance, developer and construction finance. It also offers capital market finance; catering to both retail and corporate clients. Its subsidiaries IIFL Home Finance Ltd and Samasta Microfinance Ltd - are engaged in providing a diverse range of loans and mortgages.

