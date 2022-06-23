Business

VW delivers 150 units of Virtus sedan in single day

The national record has been awarded to the company’s dealer partner in Kerala, EVM Motors & Vehicles India, it said in a statement.
Dt Next Bureau

MUMBAI: German luxury car maker Volkswagen on Wednesday one of its dealers has delivered 150 units of its recently-launched 5-seater Virtus sedan in one day, which has earned the car a place in the ‘India Book of Records. The all-new Virtus was launched in the country on June 9 at an introductory price of Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

The national record has been awarded to the company’s dealer partner in Kerala, EVM Motors & Vehicles India, it said in a statement. In Kerala alone, more than 200 cars have been delivered to customers by its dealers - EVM Motors & Vehicles and Phoenix Cars Pvt Ltd—under the mega delivery programme for the Virtus, Volkswagen.

