IKEA opens first store for retail in Bengaluru

CHENNAI: Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the IKEA, the Scandinavian conglomerate’s leading furnishing retailer’s fourth store in India, at Nagasandra in Bengaluru, on Wednesday, June 22. It is also said that the company has decided to invest Rs 3000 crore in the state of Karnataka.

Followed by the much hype to the store’s opening, people thronged the outlet on its first day of functioning. Few were there for purchasing organisers and essentials for their homes, while few other were looking around the store, realising the worth of the hype.

According to the company, IKEA has employed 1,000 co-workers with 72% local co-workers and plans to hire more people from the local neighbourhood. The store also believes in empowering women and has seen women taking up jobs traditionally reserved for men, such as forklift driving, power stacking, assembly, and installation services.

The maiden Bengaluru outlet spread over 12.2 acres features more than 7000 modern designed, affordable home furnishing products along with numerous inspiring home sets to improvise creative ideas to decorate homes. The store will offer services such as remote planning, personal shopper, and click & collect at the store to provide a wholesome shopping experience.

The store has one of the largest children’s play areas along with a 1000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving both Indian and Swedish delicacies. Also, over 90% of the nation’s biggest IKEA outlet is filled with DIY – Do-it-Yourself furniture along with other option of assembly on delivery as well.

Meanwhile, in collaboration with Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. A foot-over bridge connecting the store and the Nagasandra metro station has been proposed to be built, supporting a faster and more comfortable commute.

IKEA is growing in India. India is a prioritized market for the Ingka group, parent company of IKEA, for future growth. The firm has online presence in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gujarat, and Bengaluru. Two big format IKEA stores are operational in Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai. A city centre store was opened in Mumbai in December 2021.