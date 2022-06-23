Denmark keen on India’s offshore windmill sector: Ambassador

CHENNAI: Denmark is interested in setting up offshore windmill parks in states like Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, said Denmark’s Ambassador to India Freddy Svane.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Svane said talks are on with the Indian and TN governments in this regard and he hoped that the first offshore windmill park will be ready in a year’s time.

He stated more than the bilateral trade between Denmark and India, the important aspect is the Free Trade Agreement between the European Union and India and talks have restarted on the subject.

Svane added that India has to do a lot for ease of doing business though it has achieved considerable progress in this regard.

He was here to celebrate Danish power cable major NKT A/S’ 130th anniversary. The 1.8 bn euro turnover NKT makes cables for carrying power from the generator to the consumer, said Alexander Kara, President and CEO.

In India, NKT is present in three places - Chennai, Gurugram and Mumbai.

Kara said the company will increase the headcount at its Global Competence Centre here to about 120 from the current 50-70.

The centre offers technical services in areas of tender and project execution for NKT projects globally.

According to Kara, the company manages the power cable accessories business in Gurugram, and in Mumbai it looks for marine engineering talent. In 2019, NKT decided to enter India to leverage the talent pool, bring experience and knowhow to India and position NKT for business opportunities.