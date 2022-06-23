Avasthagen, Wipro enter into four-year pact

BENGALURU: Avesthagen Limited, a biotechnology major has entered into a four-year strategic alliance with Wipro for making its genetic testing portfolio commercial. The portfolio includes genome panels offering highly specific, disease-centric analysis for conditions including cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, autoimmune disorders and rare disease conditions.

Together, Avesthagen and Wipro will execute the project titled, “Cancer Risk Assessed by NGS profiling of Circulating free DNA and RNA for Lung Cancer Project related Genomics Sequencing services.” The Project will be jointly led by Avesthagen and Wipro where Wipro’s lifesciences lab will perform initial processing of the samples, generate data on the latest Nextgeneration sequencing platforms, compile genomic sequences and analyse detailed molecular information using computational AI/ ML based tools.