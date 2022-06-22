Ford's present and former workers in India are on the job look out

CHENNAI: With the US based Ford Motor Company deciding to shutdown its Maraimalainagar car plant near here, many employees/workers of Ford group in India are on the lookout for jobs.

"With Ford deciding to shut down its Maraimalainagar plant, workers may be on the look out for a job," a Ford India Private Ltd worker told IANS.

The workers are negotiating with Ford India for a better severance package.

Apart from the car plant, Ford also has a global technology and business centre in India.

In September 2021, Ford India announced its decision to wind down vehicle assembly in Gujarat's Sanand by the fourth quarter of 2021, and vehicle and engine manufacturing in Chennai by the second quarter of 2022.

Ford India has four plants in the country -- vehicle and engine plants in Chennai and Sanand.

The workers at the Maraimalainagar plant are also dejected at being left out, as Ford India's Gujarat plant and its workers will be taken over by Tata Motors NSE -1.13 %' subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.