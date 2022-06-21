Elon Musk’s trans-daughter sever ties with billionaire?

CHENNAI: Elon Musk’s transgender daughter sought the court for a name change and to obtain a new birth-certificate with her identified gender and a new name.

The former Xavier Alexander Musk is the daughter of Justine Wilson, Musk’s ex-wife. Elon Musk and Justine Wilson were married from 2000 to 2008.

The daughter, who recently turned 18 yrs, has asked the court to change her gender recognition from male to female, and to register her new name. The reason is also cited to be that she no longer lives with her father and does not want be related with him by any means or form.

Reports said that she wanted her new name to be Vivian Jenna Wilson. Her hearing on the name change is set for Friday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica.

There was no further explanation on the falling out between Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and SpaceX who is about to buy Twitter, and his trans-daughter. There had been no comments from the lawyers of Musk as well.

The tweet of Elon Musk in 2020, in which he remarked the issue of transgender people choosing their pronouns, he wrote: “I absolutely support trans but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare”. This has been widely interpreted now, after the case filed by his trans-daughter.