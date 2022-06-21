CavinKare opens nominations for differently-abled

CHENNAI: The annual ChinniKrishnan Innovation Award is now open for online nominations from entrepreneurs and businesses.

Startups and SMEs with a turnover of less than Rs 100 cr in FY2020-21 can apply for the awards.

The last date for receiving nomination is July 18, 2022. As part of the efforts of the Chennai-based FMCG conglomerate, CavinKare, and the Madras Management Association (MMA), the award recognises entrepreneurs for the uniqueness of their product/service, including its scalability, sustainability and benefit to people.

Every year, CavinKare conducts this award to honour the ‘father of sachet revolution’, Late R Chinnikrishnan, the father of CK Ranganathan, Chairman and MD, CavinKare.