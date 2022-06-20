SunnyBee’s 7-day mela to feature 9 mango varieties

CHENNAI: SunnyBee kick-started its week-long Mango Mela with an exclusive Farmers Market on Saturday. Displaying over nine varieties of mangoes from the house of Dezi Fresh, the native fresh fruits and vegetables brand that sources natural and garden-fresh produce from the finest groves across India.

This farmers market also provided an opportunity for consumers to engage with farmers directly to know and understand the journey of the fruit. The SunnyBee Sandhai also had an interactive mango sampling counter for consumers to experience the distinctive flavours that each variety has to offer. As part of the week-long Mango Mela, all of 12 SunnyBee stores will house nine varieties of the orchard-fresh produce.