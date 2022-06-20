GENCOS urged to buy rakes to prevent disruption

NEW DELHI: The government has directed the power generation companies (GENCOS) to buy rakes for captive usage, a move that will ensure smooth supplies of coal during the monsoon season. Each year during the monsoon season, the production of domestic coal also falls, Power Minister RK Singh said.

When asked if the government is making rake arrangements anticipating production and supply issues during the approaching rainy season, he replied in the affirmative. That (rakes) is another problem,” Singh said adding the Coal Ministry has been saying that there are locations where there is dry fuel but transportation is not happening to the extent of availability. He cited the shortage of rakes besides congestion on some routes as the main reasons for this problem.