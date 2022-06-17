Murugappa Polytechnic opens green centre in Chennai

CHENNAI: Murugappa Polytechnic College has opened a Centre for Sustainability and Energy Transition at its campus at Avadi, Chennai. The Centre hosts a ‘cold room’ which maintains cold temperature at all times in an enclosed space, using innovative ‘phase change materials’. In addition to the ‘cold room’ the centre also hosts a ‘dryer’ which also uses the ‘phase change materials’ to maintain a constant, continuous temperature for drying, without electricity. Such dryers are being used to dry agricultural produce, such as pineapple, copra, okra, moringa, which fetch a higher price in the market. The Centre was inaugurated by V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras. Senior officials from firms in agricultural commerce, logistics and financial services, like Mitsui, Mitsubishi, Apollo Supply Chain, Samunnati and Carbon Impact Capital, also attended the inauguration.